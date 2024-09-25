Truck takes down train crossing west of Chicago, snags Metra trains

Semi-truck takes down Metra train crossing signal in La Grange

Semi-truck takes down Metra train crossing signal in La Grange

Semi-truck takes down Metra train crossing signal in La Grange

LA GRANGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A semi-trailer truck took down a train crossing signal near the La Grange Metra station Wednesday night, causing a major mess for commuters.

All inbound and outbound BNSF Line trains were stopped for three hours after the crash, and extensive delays persisted.

Northbound traffic on La Grange Road was also stopped as crews worked to get a crane to the scene to remove the signal from the tracks.

Further information on the crash and how it happened was not immediately available.