Truck driver charged in St. Ignatius bus crash in 2022 is expected to plead guilty

A truck driver accused of driving drunk before crashing into a local high school bus in Indiana in November 2022 is expected to plead guilty on Monday.

Victor Santos from Brooklyn, New York City, was driving a semi-truck when he hit a bus carrying the St. Ignatius hockey team, injuring 20 players. He was charged with 26 counts each of criminal recklessness and causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle.

At the time of the accident, 23 student athletes from the junior varsity boys' hockey team and two coaches were on the bus. The players were between 14 and 17 years old. The team was en route to a hotel from dinner in Warsaw, Indiana, after a tournament in Culver.

Lawyers for the players said Santos has agreed to a plea deal that could see him face up to 20 years in prison.

Eighteen players, their parents, and two coaches have filed a civil suit against Santos and two trucking companies.