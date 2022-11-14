St. Ignatius College Prep community prays for hockey players injured in Indiana crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A prayer service was held Monday afternoon for more than a dozen junior varsity hockey players who were injured in a crash over the weekend.

The mass was held for the injured students was held at Holy Family Church, at 1080 W. Roosevelt Rd. next door to the school on the Near West Side.

The Wolfpack hockey players' bus was hit by a semi-trailer truck in Warsaw, Indiana around 8 p.m. Saturday.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, we heard Monday from one of the varsity players on the team. He said his younger brother – a JV player – was on the bus and was hurt. But he is expected to recover.

Players we spoke with off camera told us they were also on the bus, and those moments immediately after the crash were absolute chaos. But they are grateful their teammates will make it through.

At the time of the accident, a total of 23 student athletes from the junior varsity boys' hockey team – and two coaches – were on the bus. The hockey players were between 14 and 17 years old.

The team was en route to a hotel from dinner in Warsaw, Indiana after a tournament in Culver. Warsaw is about 50 miles south of South Bend, and about 40 miles west of Fort Wayne.

Police said a semi-trailer truck slammed into the bus and flipped it over. The three students who were the most seriously hurt have now been stabilized, including one boy who was ejected from the bus.

St. Ignatius varsity hockey player Charlie Reif talked about seeing his younger brother upon after the boy was released from the hospital.

"I've been on the phone with him a lot that Saturday night, so it was pretty relieving. I woke up Sunday, did some homework in the morning, then I heard that back door open – and he was there with my dad, and he stayed the night out there, so it was pretty nice to see him again."

The semi driver, identified as 58-year-old Victor Santos, from Brooklyn, New York City, was arrested and is being held on charges of Operating While Intoxicated. Police say further charges could be coming, including felony charges.

Police said Santos was stopped was stopped just after he drove off the road. He faced a sobriety test, police said.

Santos remained in custody late Monday.