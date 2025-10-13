Truck driver killed in fiery crash on I-80/94 in Lake Station, Indiana

A truck driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 80/94 in Lake Station, Indiana, on Monday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said around 4 p.m., troopers responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 at the 13 mile-marker, just one mile east of the I-65 interchange.

Troopers found a gravel truck that had hit the median wall, causing the trailer to overturn. Gravel was thrown across all lanes of the westbound interstate, state police said.



Initial reports indicated that the truck was traveling eastbound in the right lane when, for unknown reasons, it drove to the left and directly into the median wall and an overhead signpost. The truck then became engulfed in flames, trapping the driver inside the cab, and the trailer went over the median wall and into the westbound lanes.



The Lake Station Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the fire, and at that time, it was discovered that the driver was in the vehicle.

The driver's identity was not released. The Lake County Coroner will identify the deceased once identification has been made.



The Indiana Department of Emergency Management was also contacted due to burning oil that had drained into the sewer system of the interstate.

State police said as of 7 p.m., the eastbound and westbound lanes are all restricted, with traffic able to pass the scene on the right shoulder in both directions.