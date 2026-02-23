Truck cab catches fire off Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side

Traffic was disrupted early Monday after the cab of a semi-trailer truck caught fire right off the Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side.

In the predawn hours Monday, the cab of the truck caught fire at Van Buren Street and California Avenue, just off the westbound Eisenhower (I-290).

The Chicago Fire Department responded and had to get their hose streams into the hood of the truck, under which flames were raging.

Firefighters managed to knock down the flames, but getting water inside the engine compartment through the fiberglass hood was a tall order.

The fire burned out the entire interior of the truck cab.

The pavement also had to be salted right away, as water from fighting the fire was quick to freeze in sub-freezing temperatures.

There were no reports of injuries.