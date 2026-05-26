Trooper shot, suspect killed in shootout during traffic stop in Hammond, Indiana

An Indiana State trooper was shot, and a suspect was killed during a shootout with officers during a traffic stop on I-80/94 in Hammond, Indiana.

Police said just after midnight, the Lake County Sheriff's Department and the Hammond Police Department assisted Indiana State Police during a traffic stop just east of the Indiana-Illinois state line. The cause of the traffic stop is unknown at this time.

While conducting the stop, state police said the driver took out a gun and "an exchange of gunfire took place" between the suspect and all four officers.

Police said the suspect, a 34-year-old man from Gary, Indiana, was shot and died at the scene. His name has not been released.

An Indiana State trooper was shot in the chest. Officials said he is being transferred to the University of Chicago Hospital for surgery.

Polie said the trooper is a canine officer, and the canine was not injured.

A 34-year-old female passenger was taken into custody.