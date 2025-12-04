4th annual trolley toy drive collects Christmas gifts from Chicago area high school students

The season of giving was in action Thursday morning at several Chicago area high schools, as they participated in the 4th annual CBS News Chicago toy drive trolley.

Saint Viator High School in Arlington Heights not only decked the halls, but lined them with hundreds of students and about a thousand toys.

This is what happens when school spirit combines with the spirit of giving.

"We all just want what is best for each other. And we are just here to support each other because we're just filled with Christ, and we just love each other," St. Viator senior Kayli Burke said.

The gifts made their way to the CBS toy drive trolley, quickly filling it up.

"I think it's a great cause, so we're going to make space. We're going to make it work. It's a good problem to have. We'll make it work," driver Doug Romeo said.

St. Viator was his fourth and final stop after covering hundreds of miles with collections at St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin, Benet Academy in Lisle, and Marmion Academy in Aurora.

At each turn, the trolley served as a bright red reminder that the holiday season is about more than receiving presents, it's about sharing gifts of generosity and compassion with others near and far.

"It's like a family. The people are so close and they put in so much time and energy; not only serving each other, but serving the community," St. Viator senior Erin Lynch said.

All the toys collected on Thursday are headed to Walt Whitman & the Soul Children of Chicago – a youth gospel choir – for their Soul Santa Village holiday event later this month.