Trinity Irish Dance Academy brings St. Patrick's Day performances to students, schools

The Trinity Irish Dance Academy is celebrating St. Patrick's Day by performing for students and staff at schools all weekend long.

The troupe is visiting a dozen Chicago Public Schools to perform from Friday, March 14 through St. Patrick's Day itself on Monday, March 17.

Many CPS students are also dancers at Trinity and other Irish dance schools in the Chicago area. CBS News Chicago spoke with some of the performers about their passion for Irish dance, and what they're most excited about this holiday weekend.