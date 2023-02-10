Watch CBS News
Trinity International University faces lawsuit over student death

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A north suburban university is facing a wrongful death lawsuit, after a student died six months ago.

The suit claims it was because of a food allergy.

Trinity International University's president announced the death of football player Avery Gilbert in August. An attorney for Gilbert's family said he suffered from severe allergies to fish.

The police report said Gilbert reacted quote ''strangely to something he ate.'' The lawsuit contends Gilbert ate from an area of the Trinity dining hall called ''The Zone.''

The attorney released a photo from the Bannockburn Police Department that showed the offering of chicken, potatoes and veggies. It explicitly said ''contains no allergens.''

The lawsuit at this point is asking for an explanation and accountability. There's no comment so far from Trinity.

CBS Chicago Team
First published on February 10, 2023 / 5:17 PM

