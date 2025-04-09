Trial for former sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson for murder of Sonya Massey moved out of Sangamon County

Trial for former sheriff's deputy in murder of Sonya Massey moved out of Sangamon County

Trial for former sheriff's deputy in murder of Sonya Massey moved out of Sangamon County

Trial for former sheriff's deputy in murder of Sonya Massey moved out of Sangamon County

The trial of a former sheriff's deputy for first-degree murder in the killing of Sonya Massey will be moved out of Sangamon County.

Sean Grayson's attorney argued coverage of the case has made it virtually impossible to get an impartial jury, and the judge agreed. The case will now be heard in Peoria County.

Massey was shot and killed by Grayson at her home near Springfield on July 6, 2024. Grayson and other officers were responding to a 911 call she placed about a potential prowler outside her home.

Grayson shot and killed Massey in her kitchen minutes after arriving at the scene. She had checked on a pot of boiling water while saying "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus."

Grayson said he felt threatened by Massey and the boiling water, but was fired from the sheriff's office and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct. He has pleaded not guilty.

In February, Massey's family won a $10 million settlement with Sangamon County for her death.