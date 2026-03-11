"Trial in the Delta," a play inspired by Emmett Till, has run extended again in Humboldt Park

A play inspired by the story of Emmett Till has now been extended twice past its initial run at Collaboraction Theatre in Humboldt Park.

"Trial in the Delta" is a recreation of the trial of the men who were acquitted of killing Emmett Till, but later admitted to it. The play is based on a transcript of the trial that was only discovered about 20 years ago.

"It's a different kind of theatricality, it's more based on research and finding the truth in the moments," said Anthony Mosely, the show's co-director and artistic director.

The play brings to life pivotal moments from the trial.

"It's time travel," Mosely said. "If you could visit a moment in time, sit in the jury, feel what it might be like to feel it, it's a deeply resonating experience that's transformative."

CollaborAction CEO Darlene Jackson said Till's mother, civil rights icon Mamie Till-Mobley, is central to the show. Till-Mobley famously insisted her son's casket be left open at his funeral so everyone could see how brutally he was beaten. It's a moment many consider galvanizing for the Civil Rights Movement nationwide.

N.K. Gutierrez, who plays Till-Mobley, said she wants her performance and the whole show to bring change.

"The goal is to come as they are, but to leave better than they came," she said. "To leave inspired."

"Trial in the Delta" will run at Collboraction Theatre through March 29.