Chicago-area travelers were already heading to the airports Sunday morning to get in some extra time with family for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Many students have the full week off from school.

As of 6 a.m., families were optimistic about their travel plans. It was smooth sailing, with delays only in the double digits at O'Hare International Airport.

Security lines at Terminal 1 at O'Hare saw some waves of people, but nothing out of the ordinary for early on a Sunday morning.

This is a far cry from a week ago Friday, when a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's network prompted a nationwide ground stop. The following Monday afternoon, United Airlines ran into what it called a "widespread system outage."

AAA projects nearly 6 million people will take domestic flights for Thanksgiving this week. This is a drop of 0.2% compared to last year, with the cost of flying up 17% from 2025 — averaging out to about $800 more per ticket.

United Airlines, which flies out of Terminal 1, expected nearly 640,000 customers to depart from O'Hare between Thursday, Nov .19, and Tuesday, Dec. 1. The airline said its bookings in Chicago are up 5% over last year.

However, a lot of people are opting for train travel or cruises because of gas and flight prices.

Experts advised looking for flights that depart and return on Tuesday and Wednesdays, which tend to be cheaper than Fridays through Sundays.