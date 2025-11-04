Watch CBS News
South Side head-on crash leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt

Two people were killed and one other person was taken to the hospital following a crash on the city's South Side on Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago police said just before 3 p.m., a sedan driven by a 21-year-old man was heading westbound on 87th Street when an SUV, driven by a 73-year-old man with a 76-year-old passenger, attempted to make a left-hand turn on California Avenue and was hit by the sedan head-on.

Both occupants in the SUV were taken to Christ Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead. Their identities were not released.

The sedan driver suffered an injury to the right leg and was also taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition. Police said he was given a citation for Failure to Reduce Speed.

Major Accidents is investigating the crash.

