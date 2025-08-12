Tracy the dog gets adopted after 933 days at PAWS Chicago

She has finally found her furr-ever home! After two and a half years in the shelter, PAWS Chicago announced that Tracy has been adopted.

CBS News Chicago featured Tracy as our pet of the week in October 2024 and in September 2023. A husky mix who is highly intelligent and loving, Tracy came to PAWS from Chicago Animal Care and Control.

PAWS posted about the adoption on their Instagram page writing, "We threw a celebration for our girl Tracy – because after 2.5 years at PAWS, she finally found her family. They came in to meet a few dogs, but Tracy made the choice for them. No hesitation. Just love."

The organization threw her a grand goodbye party with treats and lots of pets and cuddles from the staff she spent 933 days with.

"Now she's home, trailing her humans around the house, quiet as can be, fitting in like she's always been there," they wrote. "And honestly? It feels like she has."

We join PAWS in wishing Tracy a wonderful, loving life with her new family.

Please note: The above video is from an earlier report.