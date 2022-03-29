Track fire disrupts service on Loop 'L' trains

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A track fire near the State/Lake station caused delays on the Loop 'L' system late Tuesday.

The fire caused minor delays on the Brown, Green, Orange, Purple, and Pink lines during the evening rush, according to the Chicago Transit Authority

Citizen app video showed a train stopped and fire crews on the scene at Wabash Avenue and Lake Street.

The fire was out by 6:20 p.m., but Chopper 2 showed fire crews still at the scene.

