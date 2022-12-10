Watch CBS News
Toy and Game Fair returns to Rosemont for it's 20th year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An event that's fun for the whole family is back in person this weekend for the first time since 2019.

The Toy and Game Fair starts in Rosemont Saturday.

This is the 20th year for the event and is open to the public.

It opens at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center at 10 a.m.

Tickets are on sale now and they won't break the bank.

They're $5 for kids and $10 for adults.

For more information and a link to tickets go to chitag.com.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 8:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

