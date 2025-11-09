Watch CBS News
Tow truck hits CPD squad car on Chicago's West Side, 2 officers injured

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
A crash in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood left two Chicago police officers injured Saturday night.

Police said at 10:09 p.m., a 26-year-old man was driving a tow truck east on Madison Street at Kilbourn Avenue when he hit a Chicago police squad car.

The officer driving the patrol car suffered an abrasion to the hand, while the officer in the passenger seat suffered an unspecified injury to the left side of his body.

Both officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

The tow truck driver was not hurt, but was cited for the crash.

