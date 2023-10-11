Tours of historic Pullman District show how workers lived in the 1800s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is rich with history everywhere you turn and on Wednesday, all eyes are on the Pullman District.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman takes on a walking tour of the Pullman homes showing you what it was like to live there in the 1800's, seeing how those living in the 19th century lived and worked.

Pullman was a model industrial town in the 19th century for the employees of George Pullman's Palace Car Company.

It eventually became a Chicago neighborhood and later a National Historical Park.

There are many walking tours but this is one of the few that lets visitors go inside people's historic homes. Go to the Experience Pullman website for information on planning a visit or taking a tour.