Chicago Weather Alert: Tornado warnings for parts of Chicago area; 84 mph winds reported at O'Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Cook County until 7:45 p.m., and another tornado warning has been issued for Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana until 8:15 p.m.

CBS 2 Meteorologists Mary Kay Kleist and Albert Ramon report no funnel clouds have been spotted from that storm system, although the system is producing heavy rain, and hail and severe winds are also possible.

The National Weather Service said, as of 6:59 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted over Berwyn and Maywood, moving southeast at 30 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch also have been issued for parts of the Chicago area, as Chicagoland prepares for possibly the hottest temperatures in a decade in the next couple days.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cook County until 7 p.m. Kane, Lake, and McHenry counties originally were included in that severe thunderstorm warning, but have since been removed.

A tornado watch also has been issued for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties in Illinois; and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 11 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, there have been reports of wind gusts of up to 84 mph at O'Hare International Airport, of quarter-sized hail in Kildeer, and of downed trees on roads in Roselle.

ComEd reports more than 56,300 customers have lost power as of 7:22 p.m.

Meantime, Tuesday's high could flirt with 100 degrees, with a forecast temp of 98. With the high humidity, the heat index will rise into the triple digits, perhaps as high as 109.

For tonight, an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible through the late evening. Storms that do develop could turn severe quickly. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight. Lows will be warm in the low 70s.

A Weather Alert is in effect due to dangerous heat in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values as high as 105 to 109 degrees.

A high of 98° on Tuesday would be the hottest temperature in Chicago since July 25, 2012.

Wednesday will be another very hot day with temperatures in the low 80s in the morning and highs back in the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon. A daily record high is expected on Wednesday with a high of 97° in Chicago.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the area through Wednesday evening.

A front will cross the area Wednesday night, allowing for a chance of storms.

TONIGHT: EVENING STORM CHANCE. PATCHY FOG OVERNIGHT. LOW 72.

TUESDAY: SUNNY & HOT. HIGH 98.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY & HOT. HIGH 97. STORM CHANCE IN THE EVENING.