Watch CBS News

Tom Brady says he's returning to the NFL after announcing retirement: "My place is still on the field"

By Victoria Albert

/ CBS News

Tom Brady announced Sunday that he's returning to professional football, less than two months after he announced he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons. 

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady tweeted. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa." 

This is a developing story. It will be updated. 

Victoria Albert
victoria-albert.jpg

Victoria Albert is a News Editor at CBS News. Reach her at victoria.albert@viacomcbs.com

First published on March 13, 2022 / 6:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.