Tom Brady says he's returning to the NFL after announcing retirement: "My place is still on the field"

Tom Brady announced Sunday that he's returning to professional football, less than two months after he announced he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons.

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady tweeted. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."

— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

