Watch CBS News
Local News

Toddler found walking alone outside on Chicago's South Side

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

Toddler found walking alone outside on Chicago's South Side
Toddler found walking alone outside on Chicago's South Side 01:27

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A toddler was found walking alone outside on the South Side overnight. 

Police said the toddler, who appears to be 2 to 3 years old, was seen walking alone near 107th Street and Perry Avenue at 1:30 a.m.. Officers searched the area for anyone who knew the child and were not successful. 

snapshot-2023-12-21t051517-267.jpg

The child was found outside without shoes or pants. It is not clear how long he had to be outside on his own. 

He was taken to Roseland Hospital for an evaluation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 5:23 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.