Toddler found walking alone outside on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A toddler was found walking alone outside on the South Side overnight.

Police said the toddler, who appears to be 2 to 3 years old, was seen walking alone near 107th Street and Perry Avenue at 1:30 a.m.. Officers searched the area for anyone who knew the child and were not successful.

The child was found outside without shoes or pants. It is not clear how long he had to be outside on his own.

He was taken to Roseland Hospital for an evaluation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.