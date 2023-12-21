Watch CBS News

Toddler found walking alone outside in Chicago

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports CPD said the toddler, who appears to be 2 to 3 years old, was seen walking alone near 107th Street and Perry Avenue at 1:30 a.m. Officers searched the area for anyone who knew the child.
