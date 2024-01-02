Watch CBS News
Parents of toddler found alone last month on Chicago's South Side identified

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police have identified the parents of the toddler who was found walking alone in Roseland days before Christmas.

The boy, who appeared to be 2 or 3 years old, was seen walking alone without shoes or pants near 107th Street and Perry Avenue at 1:30 a.m. on Dec 20. Officers searched the area for anyone who knew the child and were not successful, and it was not clear he had been outside on his own.

The boy, who speaks only Spanish, was taken to Roseland Hospital for evaluation. Police confirmed on Tuesday that the boy and his parents were identified last week, but police would not say if the boy is back in his parents' custody, or if they would face any charges.

Police said the case remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 11:50 AM CST

