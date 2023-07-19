'To Kill a Mockingbird' comes to Chicago in August

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "To Kill a Mockingbird is about to take center stage in Chicago.

Harper Lee's story of racial injustice is now an Aaron Sorkin play coming to the CIBC Theatre in a few weeks.

An Evanston native is playing one of the lead roles of Calpurnia, Jacqueline Williams. She discusses her character and how the book and play speak to people today.

"To Kill a Mockingbird" at the CIBC Theatre runs from August 8th through the 13th; tickets start at $35.

"[To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway is] a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance..."