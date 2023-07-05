Watch CBS News
Four-day inaugural Ribfest in Tinley Park comes to a close

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's sweet, sticky, and delicious. Hundreds of people came out to Tinley Park for its first annual Ribfest.

Guests could grab a slab from seven of the country's best barbecue restaurants. Several local restaurants were also featured this past weekend, including Durbin's Pizza, the Open Bottle and Union Bar and Grill.

The four-day festival also featured live music and carnival rides.

Ribfest celebrated its last night Tuesday with a fireworks display for the 4th of July.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 10:16 PM

