Tinley Park man charged with kidnapping, battery, leading police on chase in Chicago

A man was charged with beating and kidnapping a woman and leading police on a chase in Chicago earlier this week.

Matthew N. Dominiak, 23, of Tinley Park, was charged with one felony count of aggravated kidnapping and one felony count of aggravated battery on a public way. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

Palatine police said on Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of North Winslowe Drive after receiving a report of a man hitting a woman. According to the initial report, both left the area in a black Nissan Sentra.

Then, around 2:31 p.m., officers received a second call reporting a disturbance in the 400 block of East Palatine Road.

Police said information, including surveillance video, indicated that the woman got out of the car and ran inside a convenience store for help. The man [Dominiak] allegedly followed her inside, grabbed her, and forced her back into the Nissan before leaving the area.

Police said after sharing information with surrounding law enforcement agencies, the vehicle was later found in Chicago, where a pursuit occurred and the vehicle crashed in the 700 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

Dominiak was placed into custody, and the woman was found inside the car, police said.

Police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

According to police, Dominiak and the victim were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Saturday in Chicago.