Time running out to submit nominations for Chicago's official Christmas tree

Deadline nears to submit nominations for Chicago's official Christmas tree

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's not even Halloween, but the city is already getting ready for Christmas.

Friday is residents' last chance to nominate a tree to become Chicago's official Christmas tree.

If you think you've got a contender in your yard, here's what the city is looking for:

The tree must be at least 45 feet tall.

It has to be located within 50 miles of the Loop.

And it preferably should be a Norway Spruce or Fir tree.

Apply online and your tree could be the star of the show for this year's lighting ceremony on Nov. 18.