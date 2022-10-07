Watch CBS News
Time running out to submit nominations for Chicago's official Christmas tree

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's not even Halloween, but the city is already getting ready for Christmas.

Friday is residents' last chance to nominate a tree to become Chicago's official Christmas tree.

If you think you've got a contender in your yard, here's what the city is looking for:

The tree must be at least 45 feet tall.

It has to be located within 50 miles of the Loop.

And it preferably should be a Norway Spruce or Fir tree.

Apply online and your tree could be the star of the show for this year's lighting ceremony on Nov. 18.

First published on October 7, 2022

