At Dolton, Illinois Village Board meeting, residents say they want Mayor Tiffany Henyard voted out

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Renewed calls were made Monday for change at the top in south suburban Dolton—with many saying they've had it with Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

A regular village trustee meeting was held in Dolton Monday night, but it turned into political antics—as Mayor Henyard's opponents said they are counting the days until she is voted out. Yet the mayor insisted she will stay right where she is, and voters will keep her there.

The Dolton Village Board meeting Monday night started 30 minutes late, as trustees waited for the mayor to arrive. Trustee Jason House said at one point that they would give the mayor five minutes to show up.

Henyard delayed the meeting with no explanation. But it gave residents something quickly to talk about.

"I remember the good old days—all of our meetings started on time. We didn't have to wait for anyone to start our meetings, because we all knew that all of our time was important. By all, I mean everybody up here, everybody out there," a man said, gesturing to the village board and the residents who came to the meeting, respectively. "We just sacrificed 32 minutes to individual that doesn't give a damn about anybody's time but hers."

Mayor Henyard listened as one by one, residents gave her an earful. They spoke about the change they want to see during elections next year.

"Clean house 2025—you know, and clock is ticking," a woman said. "Clock is ticking."

"Cleaning house" was the ongoing theme Monday night, as people took more personal jabs at Mayor Henyard—who also serves as Thornton Township supervisor.

"We've got to make sure that we go to those polls, and we vote—and we vote right," a resident said, "because we cannot let her ass get back to being the mayor, and we definitely—we already know she's not going to win that supervisor seat. That s**t is done."

After taking the insults, the mayor threw her own verbal punches.

"The disrespect you guys just played at that mic is unbelievable," Henyard said.

While the FBI continues its probe into the village, and questions still remain about village spending, Henyard drove one point home.

"I have the seat now," Henyard said. "Whether you like it or not, I am your mayor."

And as to the prospect of her losing in 2025, Henyard told the crowd that won't happen—and compared herself to President-elect Donald Trump with his success in this year's presidential election.

"I won my seat by 82%. Know this—I am going to come through on a landslide, just like Trump did. Know this—I will be victorious in this upcoming election in 2025, since y'all keep talking elections in a board meeting."

But the man who complained about the late start told Henyard: "We aren't your damn subjects—we are your bosses! We are the citizens of Dolton, and you will not continue to treat us like this—because you are on your way out!"

There are several people running for mayor and various trustee positions in Dolton, so the New Year will bring about many more jabs as elections draw near.