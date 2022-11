Tickets on sale today for 2023 Cubs Convention

Tickets on sale today for 2023 Cubs Convention

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've been missing the annual Cubs' convention the last couple of years - great news!

Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon for this off-season convention.

The 36th Cubs Convention will take place January 13 through 15 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

Meanwhile, the White Sox have opted to cancel Sox Fest this winter.