Tickets on sale for Joliet Slammers Big House Ballgame in Old Joliet Prison yard

If you want to see the Joliet Slammers play some Big House Ball, tickets are now on sale for their game inside the Old Joliet Prison.

The baseball field at the Old Joliet Prison hasn't been touched since the building closed down in 2002, but on April 30 the Joliet Slammers will play an exhibition game there as part of the centennial celebration for Route 66.

Old Joliet Prison is more than 160 years old. It opened in 1858 and has a reputation for being extremely haunted. But it also stands just next to Route 66, and the Big House Ballgame will serve as a historic celebration of Will County and Joliet's lasting legacy of Route 66.

The owner of the Joliet Slammers said they've already gotten more than 25,000 requests for tickets to the game, but seating will be limited because they are essentially building a temporary stadium inside the prison.

Tickets go on sale March 11.

