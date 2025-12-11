Old Joliet Prison will host Joliet Slammers minor league game next spring

Next spring, the Joliet Slammers will play a game on the Old Joliet Prison baseball diamond where inmates used to play ball before the prison was shut down in the early 2000s.

Joliet might be known as the place that has the haunted prison, but the CEO of the Joliet Area Historical Museum wants to take the penitentiary and turn it into a positive.

"What were the good things that happened here? What can we take away from 100 years ago that's still relevant today?" said Greg Peerbolte. "Let's take this space that has defined us and redefine it."

The answer: baseball.

The baseball field at the Old Joliet Prison hasn't been touched since it closed down in 2002. That all changes on April 30, when the Joliet Slammers will play on the field against another undisclosed team. The event is being called the Big House Ballgame.

"This is an exciting moment for the Old Joliet Prison because of the centennial of Route 66. Joliet and the historic prison site is one of five satellite cities that will celebrate the centennial, kick it off on April 30th as part of a nationwide celebration," Peerbolte said.

The prison is more than 160 years old, opening in 1858.

Peerbolte said the event will serve as a historic celebration of Will County and Joliet's lasting legacy of Route 66, which passes right by the prison.

"Even in a harsh environment like the Joliet prison, there was acknowledgement from Warden Allen, we can stop. We can have a little fun, even in a harsh environment like this. I think that's what baseball does for everybody, right. It's ok to have a little fun and hit the fields," he said.

The game is more than four months away, but Peerbolte said they've already gotten interest. If you would like to attend the game in April, tickets go on sale in January on Joliet Historical Museum's website.