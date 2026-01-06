Tickets go on sale for Chicago Theatre Week 2026

Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning for Chicago Theatre Week, and they were expected to go fast.

Chicago Theatre Week brings value-priced tickets for shows from Feb. 5 until Feb. 15 at Chicago's stage venues. Tickets can sell for $30, $15, or even less.

Among the participating venues are The Second City, The Lyric Opera, the Goodman Theatre, the Steppenwolf Theatre, the Court Theatre, Theater Wit, the Raven Theatre, the Northlight Theatre in Skokie, and the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, among many others.

"Birds of North America" at A Red Orchid Theatre in Old Town, "Come Back, Little Sheba" at the American Blues Theater in Arcadia Terrace, and "Little Shop of Horrors" at the Marriott are among the many shows with tickets that will be available for $30.

Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at Loyola University Chicago's Newhart Family Theater, the Chicago premiere of "Black Cypress Bayou" at the Definition Theatre in Hyde Park, and "Hedda Gabler" by the Remy Bumppo Theatre company at Theater Wit are among the productions with tickets going for $15.

Tickets are available for just $8.75 for the Ghostlight Ensemble's production of "3 Stages of Love" at Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro. Tickets for several productions at the iO Theater will also be available for under $15.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. via HotTix. All participating productions are listed on the HotTix website.

Chicago Theatre Week this year comes on the heels of a year of both distress and triumph for the Chicago theater scene.

After "Blue Man Group" left the Briar Street Theatre in Lakeview at the start of 2025 after nearly 30 years, plans were announced to turn the building into a mixed-use development dominated by housing units. Also in Lakeview, Stage 773, formerly the Theatre Building, is slated to be torn down for a housing development, and the crews have already begun tearing down structures surrounding the Royal George Theatre in Lincoln Park — with the shuttered venue itself expected to follow.

But while experts have said the marketplace for theater in Chicago is changing, Jacob Harvey, managing artistic director of theaters at the Fine Arts Building, told CBS News Chicago in November that these changes should not be taken as a verdict on the viability or vibrancy of theater in Chicago.

"The thing that I think is unique to Chicago theater and the Chicago theater community is that we're able to hold space for that as an opportunity, and work together, and collaborate together, as an opportunity to get through moments like this," Harvey said in November.