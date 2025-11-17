Tickets for Metra's holiday trains sell out in minutes

Thanksgiving is not even here yet, but Metra wants to make sure you're ready for Christmas and the holiday festivities.

Tickets went on sale for the holiday trains at noon on Monday and sold out within minutes.

The trips include the Metra Electric, BNSF, Milwaukee District West, Rock Island, and Union Pacific Northwest lines.

The Metra Electric Line even takes you to visit a North Pole winter wonderland at Millennium Station.

The trains will run on Dec. 6, 13, and 20.

