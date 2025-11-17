Watch CBS News
Local News

Tickets for Metra's holiday trains sell out in minutes

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Thanksgiving is not even here yet, but Metra wants to make sure you're ready for Christmas and the holiday festivities.

Tickets went on sale for the holiday trains at noon on Monday and sold out within minutes

The trips include the Metra Electric, BNSF, Milwaukee District West, Rock Island, and Union Pacific Northwest lines.

The Metra Electric Line even takes you to visit a North Pole winter wonderland at Millennium Station.

The trains will run on Dec. 6, 13, and 20.

The video above is from an earlier report. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue