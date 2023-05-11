Watch CBS News
Local News

Thursday's Lotto drawing worth $15.2M, largest jackpot of the year

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – There have been some lucky Illinois Lottery players who've won at least $1 million across various games this year.

But for Thursday night's Lotto game, you have a chance to take home the largest jackpot of the year.

Tonight's jackpot is now worth $15.2 million.

If a player wins the jackpot, it would be the fourth-largest prize in nearly three years.

In June 2020, one Illinois player won $16.5 million playing Lotto. 

In April, two Lotto players won $1 million each – one of the winning tickets came from a BP gas station, located at 5548 W. 159th St. in Oak Forest, and the other was from the Illinois Lottery website. However, the jackpot kept growing. 

Lotto drawings happen three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 7:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.