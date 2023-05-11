Thursday's Lotto drawing worth $15.2M, largest jackpot of the year

CHICAGO (CBS) – There have been some lucky Illinois Lottery players who've won at least $1 million across various games this year.

But for Thursday night's Lotto game, you have a chance to take home the largest jackpot of the year.

Tonight's jackpot is now worth $15.2 million.

If a player wins the jackpot, it would be the fourth-largest prize in nearly three years.

In June 2020, one Illinois player won $16.5 million playing Lotto.

In April, two Lotto players won $1 million each – one of the winning tickets came from a BP gas station, located at 5548 W. 159th St. in Oak Forest, and the other was from the Illinois Lottery website. However, the jackpot kept growing.

Lotto drawings happen three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.