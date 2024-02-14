Thursday morning in Chicago calls for rain

Mostly sunny for Valentine's Day, rain chances overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A storm system will move through the region Wednesday night through Thursday morning, bringing a 100% chance for rain showers.

Rain will move out by sunrise, then expect a clearing sky Thursday with a gusty northwest wind.

Another weather system moves through on Friday with a chance of snow flurries. Highs on Friday will be much colder in the low 30s.

Temperatures will remain chilly through Saturday before moderating early next week with highs back to the 40s on Sunday and low 50s by Tuesday.

Tonight: Rain will develop late this evening and likely overnight. Low 36.

Thursday: Morning rain ending, clearing skies and windy. High 42.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow flurries. High 34.

