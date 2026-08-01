Thunderstorms, flooding warning for day 3 of Chicago's Lollapalooza

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are bringing flooding risks as Chicago kicks off day three of Lollapalooza on Saturday.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Cook County until 11:45 a.m.

Anyone heading to Grant Park to see headliners including Olivia Deana and Jennie should prepare for the weather conditions.

Waves of rain with heavy downpours are expected throughout the day with thunderstorms and even a few funnel clouds by the afternoon.

Rain totals of up to 3 inches and possible 4 in some areas are possible.

Rain showers could linger into Sunday morning.

With rain in the forecast, the City of Chicago and Lollapalooza have taken steps to make sure attendees stay safe. Organizers are encouraging festivalgoers to check conditions before heading out for the day.

If weather turn severe enough to require an evacuation, shelter sites have been set up at Grant Park North, Grant Park South and the Millennium Lakeside Garages, accessible through the vehicle entrance on Michigan Avenue.

Festivalgoers came prepared with rain gear while seeing Friday's headliners, The Smashing Pumpkins and Charli XCX. Inside the festival grounds, attendees wore ponchos since umbrellas area not allowed inside festival grounds.

Zara Larsson's show was delayed due to rain and another show was canceled on Friday.