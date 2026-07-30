Chicago's 200-person traffic aide team heads into Lollapalooza weekend after 2 serious injuries this summer

Two Chicago traffic aides were hit and injured on the job this summer — one by a driver who did not stop — and city officials are raising concerns about driver aggression as Lollapalooza brings more than 100,000 people downtown each day of the four-day festival.

The Office of Emergency Management invited CBS News Chicago onto the streets for a firsthand look at what traffic management teams are dealing with as the festival gets underway at Grant Park.

Michelle DiCola, deputy director of traffic management, leads a team of about 200 traffic aides in orange vests. She said the two incidents — one in May and one in June — have left many of her workers uneasy heading into their shifts.

"The traffic aides that you see in the bright orange vests — they are somebody's mother, father, sister, brother, child," DiCola said. "They are human, just like we are behind the wheel."

DiCola, who has worked in public safety for 29 years, said driver behavior has been getting worse.

"Motorists are just angry," she said. "Everyone is in a hurry. They want to get to where they want to go."

During the ride-along, CBS News Chicago observed drivers running red lights and speeding past traffic aides.

Traffic aides will be stationed across downtown streets from 6 a.m. until midnight throughout the Lollapalooza weekend. On day one, gates drew festival-goers rushing in amid tight security, warm weather, and the large crowds the four-day festival is expected to bring. DiCola said drivers heading into the area should plan ahead.

"The motorists definitely need to give themselves extra time," she said. "They come down thinking they're going to stroll right down Michigan Avenue."

She also urged the public to do research before heading downtown.

"The general public needs to do some research before they come into downtown Chicago," DiCola said.

Officials are asking both drivers and pedestrians to give traffic aides extra space on the roads.

"It's our job to work toward keeping the public safe, but we need the cooperation of the motorists and pedestrians alike," DiCola said.