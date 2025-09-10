Watch CBS News
Local News

Ribbon cutting held for Thrive Englewood affordable housing development on Chicago's South Side

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Chicago city officials cut the ribbon on a brand new mixed-used affordable housing development in Englewood Wednesday.

Thrive Englewood is a six-story landmark with 62 units of family housing, two lofts and retail space. The development includes 27 one-bedroom apartments, 30 two-bedroom units, and five three-bedroom units.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the new development is part of a longtime effort to expand access to affordable housing on the South and West Sides.

According to Johnson, more than 80% of the units in the building are fully affordable per the area's average income.

Built in partnership with Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago, the development will also provide on-site services for families including financial education, counseling and stability resources to help residents build their financial future.

Thrive Englewood was built on a previously vacant lot. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue