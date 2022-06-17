Three wounded in shooting in Brainerd
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Brainerd neighborhood.
Police said the victims were in a parking lot near 92nd and Halsted streets around 5:45 p.m., when someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in fair condition.
A male whose age is unknown was shot in the right leg, and declined medical attention.
No one was in custody Thursday night.
Area Two detectives were investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.