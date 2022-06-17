Three wounded in shooting in Brainerd

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Brainerd neighborhood.

Police said the victims were in a parking lot near 92nd and Halsted streets around 5:45 p.m., when someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in fair condition.

A male whose age is unknown was shot in the right leg, and declined medical attention.

No one was in custody Thursday night.

Area Two detectives were investigating.