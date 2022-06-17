Watch CBS News
Local News

Three wounded in shooting in Brainerd

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Brainerd neighborhood.

Police said the victims were in a parking lot near 92nd and Halsted streets around 5:45 p.m., when someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in fair condition.

A male whose age is unknown was shot in the right leg, and declined medical attention.

No one was in custody Thursday night.

Area Two detectives were investigating.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 8:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.