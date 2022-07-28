Three arrested after man is carjacked in Ukrainian Village; car found several blocks away

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police apprehended three people Thursday afternoon after a man was carjacked in Ukrainian Village and the car ended up crashing about six blocks away.

At 3:21 p.m., the 48-year-old man was parking his car in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue. As he got out of the car, two people came up and one of them took out a gun, police said.

The carjackers demanded the man's vehicle, and drove it off west on Chicago Avenue. Police did not immediately confirm reports that the carjackers took the car onto the Eisenhower Expressway at one point.

The stolen car was later found at Damen Avenue and Walnut Street about six blocks away from the original crime scene.

Video from Chopper 2 showed a Mercedes up on the sidewalk at the intersection, apparently having crashed into a chain link fence. Another car was up on the sidewalk next to it and had damage to the driver's-side door. At least one of the cars had also apparently crashed into a chain link fence.

It was not immediately clear which of those cars was the one that was carjacked earlier, or whether there was a crash afterward.

An ambulance was also at the scene at Damen Avenue and Walnut Street. Police said three people were taken into custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.