Chicago Weather Alert: Threat of storms this evening

By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area has a heat index value of 103 degrees in The Loop as of mid-afternoon and dewpoints are ranging from 75 to 80 degrees.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist also said there is an unstable air mass in place as the cold front heads toward the area tonight. Cooler, drier air behind the front will move in for the weekend. 

The Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area at a level 3 (out of 5) for severe weather.

It is possible storms could form along the lake between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., but the main squall line will accompany the front, especially from sunset to midnight.

All weather hazards are possible as the front moves into the area.

TONIGHT: SEVERE STORMS THIS EVENING. LOW 72.

SATURDAY: CLEARING SKIES. LESS HUMID. BREEZY. HIGH 82.

SUNDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 80.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 2:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

