Thornton Township, Illinois Supervisor Tiffany Henyard misses meeting on lapsed insurance

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- South suburban residents were fired up Monday night as an emergency meeting of the Thornton Township Board was called to handle crucial business—only for the meeting not actually to go forward.

The reason was because a key player, Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard, was not there.

The meeting was called by two township trustees to address the lapse in the township insurance policy. Yet because Henyard decided not to show, there was no quorum.

For weeks, trustees Christopher Gonzalez and Carmen Carlisle have avoided showing up to township board meetings—so as to deny Henyard a quorum as a show of protest. Henyard claims Gonzalez and Carlisle's absence forced the township insurance to lapse because they did not vote.

However, the trustees said Henyard used the insurance as bait for them to show up to past meetings and it backfired. They claim insurance is renewed automatically, and was never voted upon in years past.

But the no-show of Henyard left residents fuming.

"The problem is too many people working for her, but they can't tell you anything," one woman said. "They can't tell you what's going on. They can't tell you why she's not here."

Another woman said it was Henyard, not the trustees who have deliberately missed meetings, who is to blame for the issue with the insurance.

"Residents—see what's going on. It is not Carmen Carlisle and Chris Gonzalez that's stopping the insurance," she said. "Look who's not here."

As it stands, Thornton Township has no property, auto, liability, or workers' compensation insurance. There is no indication when this will be resolved.

Henyard continues to face criticism of her spending as supervisor of Township and separately as mayor of Dolton.

She has also taken issue with being denied a spot on the ballot for reelection as Thornton Township supervisor.