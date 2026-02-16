Thomas Pritzker, cousin of Illinois governor, steps down as head of Hyatt due to ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Billionaire Thomas Pritzker will be stepping down as executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels and will not be seeking reelection for the position over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, he announced on Monday.

The decision to step down, according to Pritzker, was in order to provide "good stewardship" to help protect the corporation and ensure a "proper transition at the Hyatt."

"Good stewardship also means protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell which I deeply regret. I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner. I condemn the actions and the harm caused by Epstein and Maxwell and I feel deep sorrow for the pain they inflicted on their victims," he said in a statement

Pritzker, who is Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's cousin, was one of 100 mentioned in the documents that were released on Jan. 3, 2024. The more than 900 pages of primarily unredacted documents included names mentioned by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent accusers.

In a deposition, Giuffre accused Thomas Pritzker of serious sexual allegations, naming him as one of several men she was trafficked to have sex with. He continued to deny those allegations.

Pritzker has served as a member of Hyatt's Board and as executive chairman since August 2004, and began his senior executive and chairman responsibilities for predecessor entities starting in 1980.

The corporation announced that Mark S. Hoplamazian was appointed as Hyatt's president and CEO in Pritzker's place.

In a letter to the Hyatt board on Monday, Pritzker wrote in part: