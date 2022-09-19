'This is not a safe neighborhood': West Ridge resident finds windows smashed out of her car and others nearby

West Ridge resident finds windows smashed out of her car and others nearby

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shattered glass everywhere.

Car after car with the windows smashed out in West Ridge. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray unveils surveillance video that caught the vandals in the act.

Left speechless, Lisa Garcia finds her front passenger window busted out.

"I just moved here because my husband just passed away," Garcia said.

Chicago police said between 5:00 and 9:00 Monday morning, multiple cars parked along Kedzie Avenue between Touhy Avenue and Pratt Boulevard were broken into, specifically on the passenger side window.

Drivers are now left to find shattered glass inside their car.

"I thought it was only me, and then I was surprised everybody came. And then this one too. And they said the other one, this is her third time," Garcia said.

While police said it appears nothing was taken, Garcia said the person took something out of her car.

"I think they were trying to start the engine. I think it's a kid. They took my laptop. I didn't know because I put it inside there, but they opened that one," she said.

Surveillance video from the Winston Towers condo complex right across the street catches a person crossing the street and busting out windows.

The video shows two people walking up with bikes. One of them crosses the street, ducks down behind a car. A car passes by, the person hides behind another car. Garcia said now she's concerned about the community.

"I think this is not a safe neighborhood," Garcia said.