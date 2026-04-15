Thieves targeted work vans, tried to carjack an owner in spree in Chicago this week

Chicago police on Wednesday asked the public to help them find three men who stole items from four work vans early this past Monday morning, and tried to carjack one of the vans' owners at gunpoint.

One of the incidents happened on the city's South Side, and three on the West.

In each incident, the thieves pulled up in a white Honda Civic, got out, and stole from the work vans, police said. When one of the work van owners interrupted the thieves, one of the thieves took out a gun and tried to take the owner's vehicle. The thieves were not successful in the attempted carjacking.

The thefts happened at the following times and locations on Monday, April 13:

3000 block of South Indiana Avenue, Bronzeville, 2:34 a.m.

2000 block of North Newland Avenue, Galewood, 4:27 a.m.

1300 block of North Lamon Avenue, North Austin, 5:11 a.m.

4800 block of West Hirsch Street, North Austin, 5:30 a.m.

Anyone with information should call Grand Centra Area detectives at (312) 746-7394, or send an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # 26-CWP-010.