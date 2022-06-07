Thieves target Sam Jidd Luxury Motors for fifth time in Des Plaines; owner says he's leaving Chicago area

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- One of the Chicago area's most elite car dealerships was targeted by thieves overnight Monday into Tuesday.

As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Tuesday, the crew got away with three luxury vehicles - and something that might be more even more valuable.

The owner of Sam Jidd Luxury Motors, at 1505 S. Mt. Prospect Rd. in Des Plaines, said this was the fifth time in a little more than a year that thieves have struck.

The owner says lax laws and policing are only inviting copycat crimes.

"It's going to be a nightmare this week," said owner Sam Jidd. "I don't know what's going to happen."

At the moment of impact just before sunrise Tuesday, an app on Jidd's phone alerted him something was wrong. He watched in real time as thieves raced through his business.

"All the glass shatters – it's crazy," he said.

The thieves were in and out in two minutes. After the glass on a front door was shattered, one thief made his way to the back corner - where they disengaged a secure box protecting 130 key fobs.

Surveillance video shows the thieves testing the fobs to find corresponding cars. Accomplices out back begin testing cars there - selecting three valued at nearly $400,000.

The thieves then left.

The final piece of surveillance video shows the start of a police chase that ends when police say it reached a high rate of speed - and had to stop.

"This is the law in Illinois, which is ridiculous," Jidd said. "It's crazy."

Jidd's inventory is valued in the millions, but his piece of mind is shot.

"One hundred percent, it's going to happen again," Jidd said. "One hundred percent, it's going to happen again."

So security will be added. And for Jidd's dealership plans to leave the Chicago area for areas that take crime more seriously are already underway.

"They're so comfortable because they know they're not going to get arrested. They're driving a free car," Jidd said. "It's bad. It's really bad."

Des Plaines police say their investigation is continuing.

But Jidd says a lack of determination by the Des Plaines City Hall, local police, and the Cook County State's Attorney is making his decision to leave a whole lot easier. He says within the next year or so, he will likely be operating out of the state of Florida.