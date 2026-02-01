Thieves target ATMs at businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police issued an alert on Sunday about a pattern of ATM thefts and an armed robbery that transpired on the city's Northwest Side in December and January.

In each incident, the burglars have pulled up in a possible late-model blue Acura sport-utility vehicle and entered a business and targeted its ATM for theft, police said. The alert did not specify whether the thieves stole the whole ATMs or just stole money from them.

The thieves have targeted both businesses that were open at the time and businesses that were closed. In one incident, the thieves were armed with handguns, police said.

The thefts happened at the following times and locations:

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 4:11 a.m., in the 4400 block of West Diversey Avenue, Belmont Gardens.

Saturday, Jan. 3, 3:40 a.m., in the 2800 block of North Sacramento Avenue, Avondale.

Saturday, Jan. 3, 3:36 a.m., in the 4600 block of West Diversey Avenue, Belmont Gardens.

Sunday, Jan. 25, 4:42 a.m., in the 6000 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Belmont Central.

The thieves are described as men between the ages of 18 and 45, wearing black hooded sweat shirts, black sweat pants, and black ski masks.

Anyone with information should call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # P26-5-002A.