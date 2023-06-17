Thieves steal cases of alcohol from delivery trucks in McKinley Park, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses after thieves stole cases of

alcoholic beverages from trucks in McKinley Park.

The thefts happened during the months of May and June.

Police say the thieves would enter the trucks delivering to businesses and took the cases before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Incident times and locations:

• 3600 Block of South Archer Avenue on May 30 at 7:40 a.m.

• 3600 Block of South Archer Avenue on May 30 at 10:37 a.m.

• 3600 Block of South Archer Avenue on June 13 at 10:40 a.m.

The suspects were described as African American Male(s) between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 11 inches, between 16-30 years old weighing 135-180 pounds wearing a blue baseball cap, black hoodies, black pants, and having tattoos on right and left hands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.