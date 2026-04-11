Chicago police warn of thieves robbing pizza delivery drivers in Washington Park

Chicago police issued an alert on Saturday after two pizza delivery drivers were robbed for food on the city's South Side.

The two robberies were reported in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood, with the first happening on March 22 around 10:40 p.m. and the second on Friday around 5:30 p.m.

Police said in both incidents, two suspects approached the delivery driver and attempted to pay for the food with counterfeit money. They then threatened to physically harm the driver, took food from the victim, and then left the scene on foot.

In one of the incidents, the suspects displayed a black handgun, police said.

Police were unable to provide a detailed description of the suspects, but described them as two African American men between 20 and 30 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P261040.