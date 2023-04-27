Watch CBS News
Local News

Thieves rob liquor store, customer at gunpoint in Logan Square

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

2 suspects rob liquor store, customer in Logan Square
2 suspects rob liquor store, customer in Logan Square 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for the robbers who held up a liquor store and a customer at gunpoint in Logan Square Wednesday night.  

They say the suspects walked wearing ski masks into the La Caridad Liquor Store around 10 p.m., in the 3500 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

The men showed their weapons and took the cash from the register.

They also robbed a customer before leaving in a white Volkswagen sedan.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 8:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.