Thieves rob liquor store, customer at gunpoint in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for the robbers who held up a liquor store and a customer at gunpoint in Logan Square Wednesday night.

They say the suspects walked wearing ski masks into the La Caridad Liquor Store around 10 p.m., in the 3500 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

The men showed their weapons and took the cash from the register.

They also robbed a customer before leaving in a white Volkswagen sedan.

Police do not have anyone in custody.